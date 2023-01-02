‘Ola’s market share in electric 2W market crosses 30% in December’

January 02, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ola Electric on Monday said its market share in the electric two-wheeler market crossed more than 30% in December 2022.

Although December was generally a slow month for automobile sales, Ola registered record sales for any EV manufacturer in the country by selling more than 25,000 units, led by Ola S1 scooters, in the month, the company said in a release.

With consistent growth in sales, Ola has been successful in increasing its market share to upwards of 30% in December, it said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric, said, “2022 has proven to be the inflection point in India’s journey towards becoming a global EV hub. If last year has shown us the true potential of India’s EV market, next year is poised to open the floodgates for EVs in the country.”