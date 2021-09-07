Ola’s GMV crossed pre-pandemic levels: Bhavish Aggarwal

Bengaluru

07 September 2021 19:58 IST

Ride-hailing platform Ola said its GMV (gross merchandise value) has crossed pre-COVID levels, and the recovery from the second wave of the pandemic has been three times faster than from the first wave.

“India is moving again! Our @olacabs GMV crossed pre-covid levels last week. Recovery from the second wave was 3 times faster. Clearly India is up and about! Some interesting trends as #IndiaIsMovingDown pointing backhand index,” Ola Group CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted on Tuesday.

Many commuters moved to autos for safety, “taking our auto business to almost 150% of pre-covid levels,” he tweeted.

Advertising

Advertising