Ola will invest deeply in cell technology, related R&D in India: Bhavish Aggarwal

Special Correspondent March 16, 2022 21:18 IST

Bhavish Aggarwal | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH KIRAN

Bengaluru Manufacturing cells in India and having a fundamental R&D facility for new cell chemistry and related technologies are a must for the country to become a global hub for electronic vehicles (EVs), said Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Ola Electric Mobility. “Cell technology was core for EVs and India does not have any. OLA is very serious about cell manufacturing and research. At Ola, we are investing deeply behind core R&D to create indigenous advanced cell technologies as well as invest in large-scale manufacturing of batteries.,’‘ he wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. The company has already applied for the government of India’s $2.4-billion PLI scheme for developing advanced cells and would set up a cutting-edge cell manufacturing facility in the country, he wrote. Mr. Aggarwal further wrote, “We are also keenly scouting opportunities around the world for strategic investments into companies focused on advanced cell chemistry research as well as other battery technologies, including fast charging, that will allow us to provide higher density and higher battery performance for our upcoming range of two and four wheeler EVs.’‘ Ola Electric Mobility also announced the induction of Prabhakar Patil, former Chief Executive Officer of LG Chem Power, into its board. Mr. Patil is expected to play a key role in Ola accelerate in building its first cell in India as he comes with domain knowledge on cells, cell chemistry, solid waste and batteries, as per a company statement.



