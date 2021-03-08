‘Ola unit can make 10 millontwo-wheeler EVs’

Mobility firm Ola said its electric two-wheeler facility coming up in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu will have an annual capacity to produce 10 million scooters, accounting for some 15% of the world’s total production of e-two-wheelers.
“Our aim is to be a world-leading sustainable mobility company,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and Group CEO, Ola.
“We are building the world’s largest e-two-wheeler plant, Ola Future Factory, with a 10-million annual capacity that will comprise about 15% of the world’s two-wheeler manufacturing.’’
Mr. Aggarwal said his company had realised, through several EV pilots, the need for building a global scale for better cost efficiency, control on quality and delivery.
“Our unit is coming up on a 500-acre site and will be ready by next year, while the first phase will be operational this summer,” he said
“We will be making critical components like the battery and the motor in-house, and we will also be co-locating our top suppliers at our site,’’ he added.
The factory campus would also have a test track.
