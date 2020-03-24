Business

Ola to waive lease rentals for drivers

Ride-hailing platform Ola has decided to waive lease rentals for its driver partners.

“We can confirm that we are fully waiving away lease rentals, akin to an EMI, for driver partners who operate vehicles owned by Ola’s subsidiary, Ola Fleet Technologies, under its leasing programme,” the company said in a statement.

Driver partners who are currently in distress due to the temporary lockdowns in the wake of COVID-19, will stand to benefit, it said.

“Our benefits on insurance for drivers and their spouses against loss of income due to contraction of COVID-19 will continue to be offered to all our driver-partners across the country,” the ride-hailing platform further said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 24, 2020 11:08:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ola-to-waive-lease-rentals-for-drivers/article31156641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY