Ola to set up 1 lakh EV charging points in India

Bengaluru

22 April 2021 22:55 IST

Ola Electric unveiled Ola Hypercharger Network, a charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products.

The Ola Hypercharger Network would be the widest and densest electric two-wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 1,00,000 charging points across 400 cities, claimed Ola in a statement.

Ola would be setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India in the first year.

Advertising

Advertising

Ola’s scooter, to be launched in the coming months, would be compatible with this charging infrastructure.