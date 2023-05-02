HamberMenu
Ola sells 30,000 EV scooters in April, claims 40% market share

May 02, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ola Electric claimed it wrested 40% of the EV scooter market by selling more than 30,000 units of scooters in the month of April 2023. This was the highest-ever monthly sales for the firm and it secured the number one position on the sales for eight consecutive months, the company said.   Ola said would unveil its 500th EC soon and intended to double this number by August. “The customer of today wants world class EV products. To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network to cater to this demand.”

