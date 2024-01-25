GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ola says India mobility business turned EBITDA positive in FY23

January 25, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ola on Thursday said its mobility business in India has turned EBITDA positive in FY23.

For the consolidated entity, revenue from operations and other income for FY’23 stood at ₹3,000 crore as compared to ₹2,120 crore in the previous year. For the consolidated entity, EBITDA loss excluding discontinuous business reduced to ₹29 crore in FY23 from ₹291 crore a year ago, said ANI Technologies, the holding company. ANI Technologies’ Standalone total revenue has gone up by 48% in FY23 to ₹,2135 crore from ₹1,350 crore in the previous year. The segment also adjusted EBITDA of ₹250 crore in the last fiscal, the company said. “As Ola’s India Mobility business turns profitable in FY23, it is a testament to the resilience and innovation that has defined our journey,’‘ said Hemant Bakshi, new CEO of Ola Mobility.

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder, and MD and Chairman, Ola said, Ola Electric sold over 4,00,000 EVs 8,000 of which were sold to Ola Mobility.

“India’s economic growth is unstoppable and we aspire to serve 1 billion Indians,’‘ Mr. Bhavish said while addressing mediapersons here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.