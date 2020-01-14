Ola Foods ropes in FMCG veteran Rajeev Bakshi

Ride-hailing platform Ola has inducted Rajeev Bakshi as an advisory member to the board of its food business, Ola Foods.
Mr. Bakshi has over 40 years of leadership experience across Food and FMCG businesses with the likes of Metro Cash & Carry, PepsiCo, and Cadbury. His experience in the food and FMCG industry spans across various categories including confectioneries, soft drinks, snacks, as well as across the length and breadth of food retailing, as per an Ola communique.
Ola, with its food business, aims to build its own-food brands like its flagship Khichdi Experiment, and a range of brands across categories like Rice Bowls, Biryani, Health Food etc., through vast network of kitchens across India. Ola currently runs 36 kitchens across 6 cities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.