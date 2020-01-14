Ola Foods ropes in FMCG veteran Rajeev Bakshi

Ride-hailing platform Ola has inducted Rajeev Bakshi as an advisory member to the board of its food business, Ola Foods.

Mr. Bakshi has over 40 years of leadership experience across Food and FMCG businesses with the likes of Metro Cash & Carry, PepsiCo, and Cadbury. His experience in the food and FMCG industry spans across various categories including confectioneries, soft drinks, snacks, as well as across the length and breadth of food retailing, as per an Ola communique.

Ola, with its food business, aims to build its own-food brands like its flagship Khichdi Experiment, and a range of brands across categories like Rice Bowls, Biryani, Health Food etc., through vast network of kitchens across India. Ola currently runs 36 kitchens across 6 cities.