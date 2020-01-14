Business

Ola Foods ropes in FMCG veteran Rajeev Bakshi

more-in

Ride-hailing platform Ola has inducted Rajeev Bakshi as an advisory member to the board of its food business, Ola Foods.

Mr. Bakshi has over 40 years of leadership experience across Food and FMCG businesses with the likes of Metro Cash & Carry, PepsiCo, and Cadbury. His experience in the food and FMCG industry spans across various categories including confectioneries, soft drinks, snacks, as well as across the length and breadth of food retailing, as per an Ola communique.

Ola, with its food business, aims to build its own-food brands like its flagship Khichdi Experiment, and a range of brands across categories like Rice Bowls, Biryani, Health Food etc., through vast network of kitchens across India. Ola currently runs 36 kitchens across 6 cities.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:17:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ola-foods-ropes-in-fmcg-veteran-rajeev-bakshi/article30569905.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY