Ola Electric to set up EV design centre in the U.K.

Firm to invest $100 mn in R&D facility

Ola Electric said its global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design, Ola Futurefoundry, would be based in Coventry, U.K, a global hub for automotive design and engineering talent in the world.

The EV maker said it would invest more than $100 million over the next five years in Futurefoundry, which would employ more than 200 designers and automotive engineers.

‘New energy systems’

“Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the automotive design and engineering talent in the U.K. to create the next generation of electric vehicles,” said founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. The facility would employ talent that would focus on vehicle R&D around new energy systems including cell technologies and work in tandem with Ola’s design and engineering teams in Bengaluru.

“We want to create a world-class design and R&D team with global sensibilities,” said Wayne Burgess, VP, Vehicle Design, Ola Electric. “Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world,” Mr. Burgess added.