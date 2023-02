February 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ola Electric said it would have 500 experience centres across the country by March 2023, up from more than 200 currently, in order to be closer and further contribute to EV adoption. Today, 80% of EV customers in the country live within 20 km radius of an Ola Experience Centre, the company said. Anshul Khandelwal, CMO, Ola Electric said, “The rapid proliferation of these centres in tier III and IV cities will help us realise the true potential of India’s ever-growing EV market.’‘