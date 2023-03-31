Ola Electric sold more than 27,000 scooters in March

March 31, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ola Electric on Friday said it sold more than 27,000 units of EV scooters in March this year, the highest in seven consecutive months. During FY23, the company sold more than 2 lakh units of scooters, consolidating a market share of more than 30%, in the EV two wheeler space. “FY23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. While last year has been successful in making EV’s mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to humanity scale,” said founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.