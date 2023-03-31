HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ola Electric sold more than 27,000 scooters in March

‘Next couple of years will take the EV revolution to humanity scale’

March 31, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Ola Electric on Friday said it sold more than 27,000 units of EV scooters in March this year, the highest in seven consecutive months. During FY23, the company sold more than 2 lakh units of scooters, consolidating a market share of more than 30%, in the EV two wheeler space. “FY23 has truly been a defining year for the EV industry in India. While last year has been successful in making EV’s mainstream, the next couple of years will take the EV revolution to humanity scale,” said founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.