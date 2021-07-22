Ola Electric on Thursday said its yet-to-be unveiled electric scooter would be available in 10 colours. Some of these colours, both in matte and gloss shades, would be blue, black, red, pink and yellow, white and silver. However, the exact shades would be announced at the unveiling of the product. The whole palette of colours was revealed for the first time in a tweet by chairman Bhavish Aggarwal.
Ola electric scooter to be unveiled in 10 colours
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru ,
July 22, 2021 23:04 IST
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru ,
July 22, 2021 23:04 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 22, 2021 11:06:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ola-electric-scooter-to-be-unveiled-in-10-colours/article35478059.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story