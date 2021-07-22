Ola electric scooter to be unveiled in 10 colours

Ola Electric on Thursday said its yet-to-be unveiled electric scooter would be available in 10 colours. Some of these colours, both in matte and gloss shades, would be blue, black, red, pink and yellow, white and silver. However, the exact shades would be announced at the unveiling of the product. The whole palette of colours was revealed for the first time in a tweet by chairman Bhavish Aggarwal.