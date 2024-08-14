ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Electric revenue rises 34% to ₹1,718 crore

Published - August 14, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ola Electric on Wednesday said its revenue grew by 34.32% to ₹1,718 crore for the June quarter from ₹1,279 crore in the year-earlier period.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its net loss for the June quarter widened to ₹347 crore from ₹267 crore a year earlier. The quarter witnessed the highest ever deliveries of vehicles by the company at 1,25,198 units as against 70,575 units delivered in the same period last year, the company, which made debut on the bourses last week, said in a statement. \

Ola Electric will unveil its electric motorcycle portfolio across mass and premium segments at its factory at Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu on August 15.

