ADVERTISEMENT

Ola Electric records over 30,000 registrations in December, dominates the 2W EV segment with 40% market share

January 02, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - Bengaluru

The company clocked its highest ever monthly registrations during the month and posted a year-on-year growth of 74% compared to the same month last year

Priyamedha Dutta

Ola electric scooters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ola Electric on January 1 announced that it recorded 30,219 registrations in December and captured a 40% market share in the EV 2W segment (as per VAHAN Portal).

The company clocked its highest ever monthly registrations during the month and posted a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 74% compared to the same month last year. Additionally, it posted a Q-o-Q growth of 48% with 83,963 registrations during the quarter ended December and a Y-o-Y growth of 68% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Ola Electric has achieved another achievement in December by reaching an industry-first production milestone of 4,00,000 scooters in the span of just two years. The company has also emerged as the first ever EV 2W manufacturer to record over 2.65 lakh registrations (as per VAHAN Portal) in a calendar year, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “We believe that we have continued our market leadership for yet another quarter on the back of our strong product lineup comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air, and the S1 X+. Our ‘December to Remember’ campaign has been a massive success, bringing thousands more under the EV fold.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US