GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ola Electric records over 30,000 registrations in December, dominates the 2W EV segment with 40% market share

The company clocked its highest ever monthly registrations during the month and posted a year-on-year growth of 74% compared to the same month last year

January 02, 2024 09:46 am | Updated 09:46 am IST - Bengaluru

Priyamedha Dutta
Ola electric scooters.

Ola electric scooters. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ola Electric on January 1 announced that it recorded 30,219 registrations in December and captured a 40% market share in the EV 2W segment (as per VAHAN Portal).

The company clocked its highest ever monthly registrations during the month and posted a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 74% compared to the same month last year. Additionally, it posted a Q-o-Q growth of 48% with 83,963 registrations during the quarter ended December and a Y-o-Y growth of 68% when compared to the same quarter last year.

Ola Electric has achieved another achievement in December by reaching an industry-first production milestone of 4,00,000 scooters in the span of just two years. The company has also emerged as the first ever EV 2W manufacturer to record over 2.65 lakh registrations (as per VAHAN Portal) in a calendar year, said a release.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, said “We believe that we have continued our market leadership for yet another quarter on the back of our strong product lineup comprising S1 Pro, S1 Air, and the S1 X+. Our ‘December to Remember’ campaign has been a massive success, bringing thousands more under the EV fold.”

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.