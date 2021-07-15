Ola Electric opens bookings for electric scooter

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 23:08 IST

Ola Electric on Thursday opened bookings for its yet to be launched electric scooter. The scooter can now be reserved for a refundable ₹499 while the final price of the vehicle and its full features of it would be disclosed in the coming days, said the company.

“With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman & Group CEO, Ola.

