December 22, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

Electric vehicle (EV) company Ola Electric has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds for its initial public offering (IPO). The issue is a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9,51,91,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10 per equity share.