January 07, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ola Electric on Saturday announced the unveiling of Ola S1 variant in five new colours: Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Blac, taking total availability to 11 colours now.

The company said in a statement it had also brought back the ‘Gerua’ Edition in both the S1 and S1 Pro varients.

Ola emerged as the country’s number one EV manufacturer in 2022 with cumulative sales surpassing 1,50,000 units, claimed the company..