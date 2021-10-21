Ola Cars eyes GMV of $2 bn in 12 months

To hire 10,000 people; expanding to 100 cities

Mobility firm Ola on Thursday said it would hire 10,000 new people, as it was eyeing a market position with $2 billion gross merchandise value for its vehicle commerce platform, Ola Cars, over the next 12 months.

Ola Cars has already sold 5,000 pre-owned cars in its first full month of operation, the fastest growth achieved in this category for a new entrant, claimed the company.

In the ongoing festive season, Ola Cars started pre-owned vehicle sales in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad and the company would expand to Chandigarh, Jaipur, Kolkata and Indore by end of this week, it said.

Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars, said, “We are rapidly expanding to 100 cities in the coming months and are adding 10,000 people across key areas including sales and service centres.’’