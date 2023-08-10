Ola Cabs loss widens to ₹3,082 crore in FY22

August 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Ride-hailing company Ani Technologies Pvt.. Ltd, popularly known as Ola Cabs, reported loss widening to ₹3,082 crore in 2021-22, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s losses have more than doubled on a year-over-year basis, the data showed.

“Ani Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an online transportation network company (popularly known as Ola Cabs), reported its revenues for the 2021-22 financial year at ₹1,350 crore, a 49% jump since the last financial year,” Tofler said in a statement.

“The company further reported a net loss of ₹3,082 crore during the fiscal. This is 132% higher than the last financial year,” Tofler said.

The company’s total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹1,539 crore, the statement said.

An email query sent to Ola seeking a response did not elicit an immediate reply. Ola operates in more than 250 cities in India, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

