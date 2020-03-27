Ola announces driver fund with initial corpus of ₹20 crore

Two days after the nation-wide lockdown, Ola, ride-hailing platform, has announce the launch of ‘Drive the Driver Fund’ under the aegis of its social welfare arm, Ola Foundation.

Ola Group and employees will contribute an initial capital of ₹20 crore to the fund. In addition to this, the company’s co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will forgo salary for a year, as per a company release.

The fund aims to support auto-rickshaw, cab, kaali-peeli and taxi drivers, through contributions from the Ola group, investors and via a crowd funding platform for citizens and other institutions. The proceeds of the fund will help towards the welfare and upliftment of drivers and their families who have been affected by the restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mobility industry has been brought to a grinding standstill during these stressed times, and the driver community has been finding it hard to pay for their family expenses without a source of income. “Ola’s initiative aims to bring together multiple stakeholders in the ecosystem such as customers, investors and partner organisations to participate in supporting millions of drivers and their families,” said Ola.

This initiative would focus on key areas such as emergency support and essential supplies, which are of utmost importance to drivers during these challenging times.