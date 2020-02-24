Oil prices sink four percent on virus fears

London

24 February 2020 17:43 IST

Benchmark contracts Brent North Sea and New York’s West Texas Intermediate both slumped by 4.1 and 4.0 per cent respectively

World oil prices sank by more than four per cent on Monday as traders fretted over the coronavirus’ spreading impact on global energy demand, analysts said.

Benchmark contracts Brent North Sea and New York’s West Texas Intermediate both slumped by 4.1 and 4.0 per cent respectively, compared with their levels late Friday.

Advertising

Advertising