Oil India sees ‘healthy’ profit in Sept. quarter despite windfall tax

Reuters September 24, 2022 20:57 IST

Oil India Ltd is expecting a “healthy profit” for the quarter ending September 30 despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at the state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

India imposed a windfall tax on oil producers in July amid claims the industry was making abnormal profits due to a spike in global crude prices. The tax has been reduced from ₹23,250 ($286) per tonne to ₹10,500 per tonne to reflect a fall in global oil prices.

The windfall tax has averaged around $25-$26 per barrel during the quarter, leading to Oil India realising $80 a barrel, Mr. Madhav told a news conference.

“This is much better than what we had realised earlier. So we should be able to make a healthy profit,” he said.