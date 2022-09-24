Business

Oil India sees ‘healthy’ profit in Sept. quarter despite windfall tax

Oil India Ltd is expecting a “healthy profit” for the quarter ending September 30 despite a levy of windfall tax on crude sales, Harish Madhav, head of finance at the state-run oil producer, said on Saturday.

India imposed a windfall tax on oil producers in July amid claims the industry was making abnormal profits due to a spike in global crude prices. The tax has been reduced from ₹23,250 ($286) per tonne to ₹10,500 per tonne to reflect a fall in global oil prices.

The windfall tax has averaged around $25-$26 per barrel during the quarter, leading to Oil India realising $80 a barrel, Mr. Madhav told a news conference.

“This is much better than what we had realised earlier. So we should be able to make a healthy profit,” he said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 24, 2022 9:00:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/oil-india-sees-healthy-profit-in-sept-quarter-despite-windfall-tax/article65931706.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY