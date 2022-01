LONDON

13 January 2022 04:36 IST

Oil prices will power further ahead this year, said analysts.

“Assuming China doesn’t suffer a sharp slowdown, Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

