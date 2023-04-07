Offshore windmills to come up near Thoothukudi within a year to generate 2,000 MW

April 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As the Union Government has handpicked the V. O. Chidambaranar Port as its nodal agency for installing offshore windmills along the southern Tamil Nadu coast for generating 30,000 MW green power, the Port has planned to generate at least 2,000 MW power from these revolutionary windmills within a year in the first phase.

Speaking to reporters in Thoothukudi on Friday, Chairman of the Port T. K. Ramachandran said the Union Government, as part of its plan to generate 30 GW power through offshore windmills to be installed along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, had received project reports from leading companies of Denmark and Norway. Subsequently, installation of offshore windmills generating 2,000 MW power would be completed within a year.

“These windmills will have unusually bigger blades and hence these blades will be assembled at the VOC Port itself and taken to the site identified in the sea for installation. Hence, the Port has earmarked ₹700 crore for creating infrastructure facilities for assembling the blades of offshore windmills so that we can achieve the target of getting 2,000 MW power from these windmills within a year,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

The Port, having created facilities for operation of the Thoothukudi – Colombo – Maldives – Kochi – Thoothukudi passenger ship, was holding talks with two private companies for operating the ships to promote tourism and business. After getting the Union Government’s nod, these companies were now negotiating with the Sri Lankan government and hence the service might commence within next 3 months, the chairman informed.

“Moreover, we’re in the process of linking VOC Port with the international cruise liner route since the coastal district of Thoothukudi has several interesting tourist places to visit. We’re holding talks with the operators of cruise liners in this connection to give more colour to the Port,” Mr. Ramachandran said.

Since the Union Government has planned to establish multi-cargo parks in Thoothukudi and Coimbatore, a park would be created on 100 acres of land belonging to VOC Port, he said.