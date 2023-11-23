ADVERTISEMENT

Odysse Vader electric two-wheeler to hit market in December

November 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Odysse Electric Vehicles said its  electric two-wheeler Odysse Vader would hit Indian roads in December 2023 as the company had received certification from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) passing all tests including AIS-156 battery testing. 

The Odysse Vader can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 125 km per charge. 

 Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “The ICAT certification for the Odysse Vader is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch electric vehicles.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AIS-156 approved battery pack sets the Odysse Vader apart, ensuring not only fast charging capabilities but also reinforcing its reliability for daily commuting. We believe this certification will further strengthen our position in the electric vehicle market,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US