Odysse Vader electric two-wheeler to hit market in December

November 23, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Odysse Electric Vehicles said its  electric two-wheeler Odysse Vader would hit Indian roads in December 2023 as the company had received certification from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) passing all tests including AIS-156 battery testing. 

The Odysse Vader can achieve a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 125 km per charge. 

 Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “The ICAT certification for the Odysse Vader is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch electric vehicles.”

“The AIS-156 approved battery pack sets the Odysse Vader apart, ensuring not only fast charging capabilities but also reinforcing its reliability for daily commuting. We believe this certification will further strengthen our position in the electric vehicle market,” he added.

