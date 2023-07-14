Odysse EV ties up with Flipkart to sell its electric bikes, scooters online

July 14, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

Odysse Electric Vehicles has tied up with Flipkart, for pre-booking and purchase of Odysse’s range of electric bikes and scooters online.

Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, said, “In today’s era being driven by technology, e-commerce has emerged as a powerful tool for reaching a wide range of customers across all segments of society.”

“Our partnership with Flipkart is a strategic move to expand our reach to a broader audience, enabling them to easily access and embrace the latest advancements in electric mobility and sustainable technology,” he said.

“By leveraging the convenience and accessibility of e-commerce, we aim to empower more individuals to adopt the new age of electric mobility, paving the way for a brighter and more sustainable future,” he added.

