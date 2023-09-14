HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha unveils subsidy scheme for stainless steel firms

State offers 20% capital investment subsidy and electricity duty exemption besides land allocation

September 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra
(From L-R) Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Abhyuday Jindal, MD Jindal Stainless Ltd., Hemant Sharma (IAS), Industries Secretary, Odisha Govt. and Anitha Raghunath, Director, Virgo Communications and Exhibitions

(From L-R) Dr. Aruna Sharma, Former Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Abhyuday Jindal, MD Jindal Stainless Ltd., Hemant Sharma (IAS), Industries Secretary, Odisha Govt. and Anitha Raghunath, Director, Virgo Communications and Exhibitions

  The Odisha Government has unveiled a subsidy scheme to attract investment and boost the sate’s stainless-steel production. The scheme offers 20% capital investment subsidy and electricity duty exemption besides land allocation and Employee Provident Fund reimbursement.

Speaking at the Global Stainless-Steel Expo 2023 (GSSE 2023) in Mumbai, where the scheme was announced, Hemant Sharma, Odisha’s Industries Secretary said, “Odisha is making significant contributions to the stainless-steel sector and the minerals sector. Being the largest producer of iron ore and bauxite in India is indeed a noteworthy achievement. This positions the state as a critical player in the raw materials supply chain for various industries, including steel and aluminium.”. 

Mr. Sharma said Jindal Stainless Ltd’s  proposed plant expansion to 3.2 MTPA in Odisha would be a game-changer. “This investment represents a substantial commitment to the stainless-steel sector in the state and will likely contribute to its growth and prominence in the industry,” he said.  “The demand for stainless steel in India is expected to grow at an average of 9 to 10 per cent per annum over the next few financial years, doubling the growth rate of 4.5 per cent in the last five financial years,” said Anitha Raghunath, Director of Virgo Communications and Exhibitions, the organizer of the GSSE Expo. 

Related Topics

iron and steel / subsidy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.