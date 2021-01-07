Odisha okays ₹5,358-cr. investment proposals

A high-level clearance authority chaired by Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approved three major investment proposals totalling ₹5,358.24 crore. The three industrial projects in the metal and metal downstream, cement and refinery and petrochemicals sectors are expected to generate 3,667 jobs in the State, the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd. (IPICOL) here said. Yazdani Steel and Power Limited has proposed to expand its integrated steel plant from 0.07 million tonne per annum to 1.19 MTPA at an investment of ₹,2415 crore at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.
Shiva Cement Limited (SCL) has submitted proposal of adding clinker capacity of 1.32 MTPA and cement capacity of 1.05 MTPA by investing ₹1,523.24 crore. The Numaligarh Refinery Limited would develop crude oil terminal at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹1,420 crore.
The IPICOL said the State had received investment proposals worth ₹1,19,214.72 crore since February 2020.
Similarly, the state level single window clearance authority chaired by the Chief Secretary has approved five investment proposals to the tune of ₹1085.08 crore.
