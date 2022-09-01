October-December quarter will see a 60% spike in e-com, hospitality jobs: Adecco

Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

India will witness a 60% spike in hiring, mostly for multi-faceted customer-facing and backend roles in e-commerce and hospitality sectors, in the October-December quarter, according to Adecco India.

“With the upcoming festive season, the overall trends indicate that an increase in hiring is imminent, and the next quarter will see a sharp rise of over a 60% increase in hiring demand for multi-faceted customer-facing and backend roles,” Manu Saigal, Director - General Staffing, Adecco India, said.

As per job insights gathered by workforce solutions firm Adecco, companies are looking to hire and expand across different levels in sales, marketing, administrative, warehouse personnel, product management, technology, corporate functions, and senior leadership positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The e-commerce industry has seen sustained growth with a steady rise in demand owing to increasing domestic consumption, better buyer sentiment, and newer buying patterns post pandemic. “E-commerce players are looking to expand operations and shore up hiring across multiple verticals, most of them targeting to exceed their pre-pandemic levels of revenue and job creation,” she added.

In her commentary on the hospitality sector, she said the industry had bounced back rapidly with an estimated occupancy rate of upwards of 60% in 2022. “With this trend, the employment growth in the sector has intensified in the second half of the year 2022.”

According to Ms. Saigal, the ₹2.65 lakh crore stimulus package and public funding by the government to create job opportunities and provide liquidity support to Tourism, Aviation, Construction, and Housing is intended to revive these sectors to pre-pandemic levels and creating jobs.