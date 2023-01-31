OCEN may democratise lending to small borrowers in India: Economic Survey

January 31, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) may democratise lending operations and therefore help small borrowers in the country to avail credit under comfortable terms and conditions, the Economic Survey 2023 released on Tuesday indicated. OCEN is a protocol that allows platforms and markets comprising loan service providers such as fintech firms to link to banks and non-bank lenders in order to digitise the origination, underwriting, and servicing process of loans. “This is another initiative towards democratising lending operations and thus ensuring that small borrowers are able to avail themselves of the best terms under which credit is available,” the Survey reported. According to the Survey, the digital landscape is a fast-changing one with overarching technologies arriving at the doorstep of consumers and businesses. The third generation in web technologies, ‘Web 3.0’ is one such example where the entire experience of the Internet is changing in the way how it will be used, how websites are managed, and how Internet services are provided.

“The horizons of Internet use have broadened, and so has their deployment of better standards. The OCEN is one such set of standards that is being hailed as a major shift in how lending and borrowing will be conducted in the future,” it further said.

The OCEN platform consolidates and automates multiple manual processes involved in a lending value chain, such as screening the applicants, determining their creditworthiness and onboarding new borrowers. It has emerged as a novel lending paradigm and a protocol infrastructure that would help in the facilitation of interoperability between all ecosystem players in lending, according to fintech experts.