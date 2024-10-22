OBSC Perfection opens SME IPO, plans to raise ₹66 crore

OBSC Perfection Ltd., a precision metal components manufacturer established in 2017, opened its SME IPO on Tuesday. The issue will close on October 24.

The company is making a fresh issue of 6,602,400 equity shares in the price band of ₹95 and ₹100 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to raise ₹66.02 crore. at

upper price band of ₹100 per share. through an .

OBSC Perfection specialises in manufacturing a diverse range of high-quality engineered precision metal components for industries including automotive, defense, marine, telecom across 8 countries.

It has an order book and nominations worth ₹359 crore as per its offer document filings. The company’s product portfolio includes cut blanks, shafts, splines, torsion bars, piston rods, and more, catering to multiple sectors and regions.

With three manufacturing facilities located in Pune, Maharashtra, and one in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, OBSC Perfection has grown at over 26% CAGR over FY22 to FY24, the company said.