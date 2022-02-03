Oben Electric to unveil high performance bike in Q1 2022

Chennai

03 February 2022 21:01 IST

EV start-up Oben Electric on Thursday announced its entry into the electric 2-wheeler segment with the unveiling of its first high performance electric motorcycle in Q1 of 2022.

The company has four products in the pipeline and intends to unveil a new product every six months over the next two years, said its co-founder Dinkar Agrawal.

“We have raised a total of $2.5 million through VC funding, which is the highest seed round raised by an e-2W start-up. Our aim is to enable Indian consumers to make the shift from ICE to EV,” he said.

Backed by We Founders Circle, the Bengaluru-based start-up recently received fresh funding from Krishna Bhupal, board member GVK Power & Infra; Shajikumar Devakar, executive director IIFL Wealth, and other investors. The start-up has now been oversubscribed 3x times, making it one of the largest seed rounds raised by an e-2W start-up.