Nykaa’s Q3 PAT falls over 57% to ₹29 cr.

FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, reported a more than 57% decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had registered a PAT of ₹68.9 crore a year earlier.

Consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 increased about 36% to ₹1,098.36 crore, from ₹807.96 crore.

Consolidated gross merchandise value grew 26% on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 49% year-on-year to ₹2,043.5 crore in the December quarter.


