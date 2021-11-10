Nykaa shares make dream debut; list at over 79% premium

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs online marketplace for beauty and wellness products Nykaa, listed with a huge premium of over 79% against the issue price of ₹1,125 on Wednesday.

The stock debuted at ₹2,001, reflecting a jump of 77.86% on the BSE. It then zoomed 89.24% to ₹2,129.

On NSE, it listed at ₹2,018, a premium of 79.37%.

The company's market valuation remained at ₹97,754.06 crore on BSE.

The initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures was subscribed 81.78 times earlier this month.

The ₹5,352-crore IPO had a price range of ₹1,085-1,125 per share.

The company has a diverse portfolio of beauty, personnel care and fashion products, including its owned manufactured brand products, under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.