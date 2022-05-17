NY-based Compass opens its third tech development centre in India
Bengaluru
Compass Inc. a real estate technology aggregator based in New York, opened its third India Development Center (IDC) in Gurugram.
The new state-of-the-art innovation and technology center would leverage engineering talent in the country to develop cutting-edge solutions using Data, AI, ML and Cloud, the company said in a release.
Compass already has two IDCs in the county: Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The company said these centres were instrumental in creating cutting-edge technology-based products in a variety of sectors, including CRM, Marketing, Client Servicing, 3D Virtual Tours, and more for global markets.
In fact, Compass’s Real Estate Knowledge Graph, an AI-based platform capable of detecting correlations between previously unrelated data sets, is fully based in Hyderabad, it said.
