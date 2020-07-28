NWFI demands removal of export curbs

MUMBAI

28 July 2020 22:08 IST

Non-Woven Federation of India (NWFI) has demanded the immediate removal of restrictions on exports of spun-bond fabrics, 3 ply and N95 masks as the non-woven industry was getting affected because of the curbs.

It said the multiple restrictions on exports of spun-bond, non-woven fabric and masks, and regulation of their prices following the outbreak of COVID-19 since March, has taken a huge toll on the spun-bond non-woven fabric industry.

In March, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification stopping exports of spun-bond non-woven fabric with immediate effect and even those holding orders were not allowed to export. In the same month, melt blown non-woven fabrics and masks were declared as essential commodities, and their prices and supplies were regulated, the federation said.

Advertising

Advertising

In May, the government allowed exports of non-medical and non-surgical masks, which are made of cotton, silk, wool, and knitted fabric, but there was no relief for the spun-bond fabric industry, NWFI said in a statement.

In June-end, 50 lakh coveralls were allowed to be exported, but the conditions were such that not a single exporter was found to be eligible to export the same in July, it added.

NWFI said to address the concerns about the availability of fabric for PPE kits and masks, the government may reserve 50% of the non-woven fabric production for domestic consumption, and allow exports of the remaining 50%.

“The DGFT on July 13 allowed exports of non-woven fabric other than 25-70 GSM (gram per square metre) while continuing to prohibit exports of fabric of 25-70 GSM. However, the majority of the demand is for the fabric of 25-70 GSM,” said Suresh Patel, president, NWFI.

“This policy of partially lifting of a partial ban on non-woven fabric exports does not make sense as there is no differentiation in manufacturing facilities on the basis of GSM. Manufacturers can make fabric of GSM ranging from 10 to 200 in the same plant,” he added.

The production of spun-bond nonwoven fabric is 5,200 metric tonnes per month, which is 12.6% of the total capacity of 41,350 metric tonnes. Similarly, capacity utilisation of 3 ply surgical masks and N95 masks is just 18% of the total monthly installed capacity of 7,698 lakh pieces.

“These figures show that the country is self-sufficient in spun-bond nonwoven fabric and surgical mask requirements. Hence, the restrictions on their exports do not make practical sense,” Mr. Patel said adding that before the ban was imposed in March, the capacity utilisation was 90%, and the products were being exported across the world.

“We are losing market share in the international market because of the curbs,” he added.

“The government should allow exports of 3 ply surgical masks without any restrictions, while certified manufacturers should be allowed to freely export N95 masks,” the federation said.