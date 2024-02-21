Nvidia dethrones Tesla as Wall Street’s most traded stock

February 21, 2024 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST

Chipmaker Nvidia is replacing Tesla as Wall Street’s most traded stock, adding to its prominence after becoming the third-most valuable U.S. company and showing more evidence of how central AI-related bets have become to investors.

Nvidia’s outsized representation in day-to-day stock trading could leave investors more vulnerable should the chipmaker’s revenue growth fail to meet investors’ high expectations and puncture a Wall Street rally that has been fuelled by euphoria about artificial intelligence.

The Santa Clara, California chipmaker’s quarterly report on Wednesday will be one of Wall Street’s most watched events of the week. Some strategists believe anything short of a blowout report could reverse a rally that has sent Nvidia’s stock soaring 47% in 2024.

About $30 billion Nvidia shares changed hands daily on average over the past 30 sessions, pulling ahead of Elon Musk’s electric car maker, which averaged $22 billion per day over the same period. Tesla since 2020 had dominated daily U.S. stock trading, as per LSEG data, with turnover — a stock’s share price multiplied by the number of shares exchanged — peaking above $35 billion several times in recent years.

“There’s an argument here that this is the dawn of a new era of trading, like the dawn of the internet, with Nvidia in the pole position,” said Dennis Dick, a trader at Triple D Trading in Ontario, Canada.

But he also warned sky-high turnover in AI-related stocks suggests retail investors and algorithmic traders are driving share prices higher based on momentum rather than fundamentals.

