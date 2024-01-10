Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield form JV to set up real estate fund

January 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

Nuvama Asset Management, the alternatives-focused asset management arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, announced a 50:50 joint venture Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Private Ltd. offering a platform to invest in commercial real estate.

The JV company has announced to launch its first real estate fund called Prime Offices Fund and aims to raise ₹3,000 crore to invest in prime commercial offices across India’s high growth markets.

The joint venture will initially focus on providing investment opportunities to domestic investors in the Indian commercial real estate market, a space which has traditionally been dominated by global investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fund will look at investments across new builds, completed and leased assets.

Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield said, “Our global real estate expertise, coupled with Nuvama’s local market knowledge and investment acumen, will create an unrivalled value proposition for investors.”

Ashish Kehair, Managing Director & CEO, Nuvama Group said, “We are seeing growing domestic investor interest, which has so far remained an experimental play for most, because of paucity of well scaled local vehicles in the pre-REIT space. We at Nuvama constantly endeavour to give access to high quality solutions for alternative investing, and this JV is a giant step forward.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.