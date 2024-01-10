GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield form JV to set up real estate fund

January 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nuvama Asset Management, the alternatives-focused asset management arm of Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. and Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate services firm, announced a 50:50 joint venture Nuvama and Cushman & Wakefield Management Private Ltd. offering a platform to invest in commercial real estate. 

The JV company has announced to launch its first real estate fund called Prime Offices Fund and aims to raise ₹3,000 crore to invest in prime commercial offices across India’s high growth markets.  

The joint venture will initially focus on providing investment opportunities to domestic investors in the Indian commercial real estate market, a space which has traditionally been dominated by global investors.

The fund will look at investments across new builds, completed and leased assets. 

Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, Asia Pacific, Cushman & Wakefield said“Our global real estate expertise, coupled with Nuvama’s local market knowledge and investment acumen, will create an unrivalled value proposition for investors.”

Ashish Kehair, Managing Director & CEO, Nuvama Group said, “We are seeing growing domestic investor interest, which has so far remained an experimental play for most, because of paucity of well scaled local vehicles in the pre-REIT space. We at Nuvama constantly endeavour to give access to high quality solutions for alternative investing, and this JV is a giant step forward.”

