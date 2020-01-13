Nusli Wadia withdraws suit against Tata

Industrialist Nusli Wadia withdrew a criminal defamation petition and a ₹3,000-crore civil defamation suit filed against Tata Sons’ chairman emeritus Ratan Tata, a week after the Supreme Court asked them to amicably settle their differences like ‘mature leaders of industry.’

The Tatas’ side had already made a statement saying they did not intend to defameing Mr. Wadia. This same statement from the Tatas is already a part of the Bombay High Court’s decision in the case.

“In view of the statement made by [Mr.] Tata that there was no intention to defame [Mr.]Wadia, which is in accordance with the finding of the high court, the petitioner is hereby allowed to withdraw the present petition as well as the pending suit for damages,” a bench led by Chief Justice Sharad A. Bobde observed.

The court had already made its intention clear in the previous hearing on January 6 that the two industrialists should amicably end the dispute rather than drag it on in the court.

Mr. Wadia had alleged that Mr. Tata had made defamatory statements against him shortly after the removal of Cyrus Mistry as Tata Sons’ chairman on October 24, 2016.

Later, Mr. Wadia was removed as an independent director on the boards of the Tata Group companies sometime between December 2016 and February 2017.