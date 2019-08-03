Numeric sets sights on Bangladesh for exports

Numeric, a group company of Legrand, has set its sights on Bangladesh market to boost export volumes, according to a top official.

“Currently, our export revenue is very small and we want to double it by end 2020,” said Palash Nandy, chief executive officer, Numeric.

The city-based firm, a manufacturer of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems and a power solutions provider, has been exporting products in small quantities to Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Nigeria.

“Now is the time to focus on the Bangladesh market. We entered the country six months ago. It is growing and will continue to do well. There is demand for good quality products there, especially for 3-phase UPS systems,” he said.

By end-2020, Numeric expects to clock export revenue of ₹60 crore to ₹70 crore from Bangladesh and ₹50 crore from Nigeria. Currently, the Bangladesh market is served from Kolkata and Numeric plans to have its own office there.

On the Nigerian market, he said it was largely driven by single-phase UPS systems meant for micro data centres. It was also witnessing an uptick in demand for 3-phase UPS systems.

Mr. Nandy said that by end 2020, exports would account for 10% of total revenue and 12% the following year.

Regarding the Indian market, he said while line interactive (600 VA — 3 kVA range) posted negative growth, single phase UPS (1 kVA — 60 kVA) systems recorded 2% growth and three phase UPS (10 kVA - 800 kVA) systems grew about 6% to 7%. It was posting higher growth than that of the industry.

Numeric also announced the launch of rack tower convertible UPS ‘Daker DK Plus.’ It is a single phase UPS designed to meet the specific needs of micro data centres.