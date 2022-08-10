NueGo electric inter-state coach service starts in Madhya Pradesh

NueGo, a premium electric inter-city coach service is available at a special inaugural offer of ₹349 per seat on the Bhopal-Indore route. | Photo Credit: GreenCell Mobility

August 10, 2022 20:45 IST

NueGo, a premium electric inter-city coach service is now available at a special inaugural offer of ₹349 per seat on the Bhopal-Indore route

NueGo, a premium electric inter-city coach services brand of GreenCell Mobility, has begun operations by commencing services on the Bhopal-Indore route. The service is available at a special inaugural offer of ₹349 per seat on the route. Advertisement Advertisement Satish Mandhana, Director, GreenCell Mobility said, “NueGo aims to promote usage of sustainable public transportation with zero tail pipe emission on the inter-city routes. It will provide a holistic travel experience.” The service will soon be available on the Delhi-Chandigarh and Delhi-Dehradun routes, the firm said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.