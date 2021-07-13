Nua forays into nutraceuticals segment

MUMBAI

13 July 2021 22:53 IST

Nua, a direct-to-consumer women’s wellness brand, has forayed into nutraceuticals segment by announcing the introduction of Uplift, a nutrition drink mix which replenishes vital vitamins and minerals in the body.

This drink mix is made up of ingredients, which include Vitamin B, C, D, Magnesium, L-Theanine, grape seed extract, soy isoflavones, and inulin, the company said.

Ravi Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO said, “We are constantly working towards making women’s lives better by solving their real-life problems. All our ingredients are 100% safe, effective and inclusive. With zero preservatives, no added sugar and 100% vegetarian, we aim to ensure that every woman can benefit.”

Advertising

Advertising