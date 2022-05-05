NTT unveils second hyperscale data centre campus in India

Japanese firm NTT Ltd. on Thursday unveiled its second hyperscale data centre campus in India as part of its $2 billion investment plan to scale up infrastructure capacity in the country.

Spread across 4 lakh sq. ft, the NAV1 campus in Mahape, Navi Mumbai, has been planned to accommodate up to four data centres, reaching up to 150 MW of facility load. This takes NTT’s data centre footprint in the country to 12 facilities, with more than 2.5 million sq. ft and 220 MW of facility power, the company said.

“India is one of the fastest growing data centre markets in the world today, making it a prominent focus area for NTT Ltd.’s global business. In the wake of the pandemic, and the recent initiatives by the Government of India, especially policies regarding data localisation, and digitisation of services across different verticals, we’ve witnessed a sharp rise in demand for data centres, cloud, remote-working and cybersecurity products and services,” said Masaaki Moribayashi, president and board Director, NTT Ltd.