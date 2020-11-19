NTT to integrate its three units in India

MUMBAI

Sharad Sanghi to lead India business

Global technology services provider NTT Ltd. has announced to integrate its three key business entities in India as a single organisation, effective on January 1, 2021.

The new operating company will be built on the foundations of NTT India Pvt. Ltd., NTT Com India and Netmagic, the company said.

“Through this integrated entity, NTT Ltd. will bring innovative technology services and solutions to the extended client base in India” it said.

Sharad Sanghi will be appointed leader of the India business on January 1, 2021. Mr Sanghi is the CEO of Global Data Centers and Cloud Infrastructure (India) of NTT Ltd. (also known as NTT-Netmagic).

As previously announced, Kiran Bhagwanani has assumed the role of senior vice-president, GTM, Asia Pacific for NTT Ltd. since April 2020. In the last 10 years, under Mr. Bhagwanani’s leadership, the India business has grown exponentially, to emerge as one of the largest country operations in NTT Ltd. globally, the company said.

On his new role, Mr Sanghi said, “The coming together of three NTT businesses in the Indian subcontinent is a strategic move in the right direction. I’m extremely pleased to take on this larger responsibility for the integrated NTT India business.”

“This reinforces our commitment to helping our clients derive greater value while delivering business outcomes – with an integrated approach to hosted infrastructure, connectivity, security and managed support. The integration will also help us strengthen our growth plans in India,” he added.