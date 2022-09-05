NTT Data Payment bags payment aggregator licence
NTT Data Payment Services India (erstwhile Atom Technologies Ltd.), an end-to-end payment service provider, said it has received an in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for payment aggregator (PA) licence.
Dewang Neralla, CEO of NTT DATA Payment Services, said, “This significant development brings us closer to our vision, that is, to develop NTT DATA Payment Services India as one of the top three payment service providers in the country through better services and superior products.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.