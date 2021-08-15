NTPC seeks global EoI for hydrogen-natgas pilot

New Delhi

15 August 2021 05:14 IST

PSU plans blending for city gas project

State-run NTPC Ltd. has invited a global ‘expression of interest’ to set up a pilot project on hydrogen blending with natural gas in city gas distribution.

The expression of interest (EoI) follows the recent tenders floated by NTPC REL for green hydrogen fuelling station at Leh and NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd. (NVVN) for procurement of Fuel Cell Buses.

A dedicated 1.25 MW solar plant is also being set up at Leh by NTPC REL to power the hydrogen fuelling station.

This pilot will be the first of its kind in India and would explore the viability of decarbonising India’s natural gas grid.

NTPC, with its ambition of playing a key role in India’s transition to hydrogen economy, would later take this up at a commercial scale across India.